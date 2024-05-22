Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.15

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 42361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and sold 458,315 shares valued at $15,559,766. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $1,948,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $833,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

