Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and $1.10 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

