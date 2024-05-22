Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 730,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

