Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Boosted by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 730,530 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.