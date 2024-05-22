Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 151,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,604. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.