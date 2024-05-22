Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Adam Winslow Sells 454,979 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,173,878.20).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 201.60 ($2.56). 4,359,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,268.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.70).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

