Divergent Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,817 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. 98,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,035. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

