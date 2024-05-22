Divergent Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 15.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.40% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $71,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,682. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.