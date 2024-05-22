Divergent Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,425 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO remained flat at $21.01 during trading on Wednesday. 438,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.0658 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

