Divergent Wealth Advisors Sells 437 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Divergent Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 707,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

