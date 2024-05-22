Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.98

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.98 and last traded at $186.94, with a volume of 18712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

