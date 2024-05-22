DraftKings (DKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

5/15/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – DraftKings had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 1,457,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,128,290. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,790,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

