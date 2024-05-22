Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $854.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

