Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 40,534 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,024 shares of company stock worth $1,207,346. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

