Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 1,261 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Brady were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brady by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brady by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRC opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.