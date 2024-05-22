Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $952,000 Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 426.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in NMI by 223.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 39,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

