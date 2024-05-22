Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

