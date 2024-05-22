Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 10,253 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after acquiring an additional 151,946 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,027,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,400,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.97.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.