e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of ELF traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.63. 2,577,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

