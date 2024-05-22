Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,418 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

DEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 427,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,008. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

