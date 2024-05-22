Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $90.95. Approximately 616,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,560,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,765 shares of company stock worth $16,302,725 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 18,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 184,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

