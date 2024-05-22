EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,013,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,264,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 151.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in EHang by 685.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

