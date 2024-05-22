Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $200.64

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $200.64, but opened at $196.44. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $195.81, with a volume of 3,146 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

