Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after acquiring an additional 249,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,172. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.68. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

