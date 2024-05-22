Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 12-Month High at $550.34

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $550.34 and last traded at $548.38, with a volume of 125525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.68. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

