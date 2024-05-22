Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $802.91. 1,754,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $762.62 and a 200 day moving average of $689.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $816.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $763.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

