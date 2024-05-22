Embecta Corp. (EMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Price Performance

EMBC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Embecta has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.