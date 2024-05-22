Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $279.31 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

