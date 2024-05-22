Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.83. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 565,382 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $922.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

