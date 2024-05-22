EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.12 million. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 280,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,350. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EnerSys

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.