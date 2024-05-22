EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.550-8.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.55-8.95 EPS.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 280,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,350. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

