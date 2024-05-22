enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on enGene
enGene Price Performance
Insider Activity at enGene
In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene during the first quarter worth about $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
