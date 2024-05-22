Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.93 and last traded at $119.21. 3,019,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,067,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,425,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.