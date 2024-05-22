Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.86 and last traded at $110.86. 343,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,077,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.