EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC set a C$100.00 target price on EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares cut EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.56.

TSE:EQB opened at C$82.83 on Monday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$64.71 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

