Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a report released on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Equillium had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million.

Equillium Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.77. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

