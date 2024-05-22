Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.44.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $792.24 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $776.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

