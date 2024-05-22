Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

