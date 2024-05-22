Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

UAA stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

