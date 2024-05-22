Evercore ISI Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks stock opened at $316.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $329.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.76.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,210 shares of company stock worth $116,875,362. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

