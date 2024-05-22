EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,179 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. 941,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.