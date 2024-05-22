EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,332 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,527. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $235.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.