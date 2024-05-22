EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $214.69. 62,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $216.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.