EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2,358.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000.

ITOT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 515,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $116.89.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

