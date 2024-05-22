EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISMD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 337,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISMD remained flat at $35.79 during trading on Wednesday. 9,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,461. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.