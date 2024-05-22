EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 667,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,692. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

