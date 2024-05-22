EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.32. 425,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

