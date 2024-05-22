EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $221.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

