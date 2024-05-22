EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 84,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,599. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

