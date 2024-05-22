EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 209.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 250,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,759. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

